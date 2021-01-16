Vigil held in honor of Temple grad killed while walking dog in Brewerytown; 2 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Through song and the glow of cell phones, the family and friends of 25-year-old Milan Loncar illuminated his portrait during a vigil in his honor Friday.Light meant to cancel out the darkness responsible for the heartache at 31st and Jefferson streets in Brewerytown.On Wednesday, Loncar, seen in a video released by Philadelphia police, was shot and killed by two individuals.The video shows the two male suspects blocking him in and reaching into his pockets.Loncar was walking his dog as he was known to do before when one of the suspects shot him in the chest.He was just one block from his home."He was my soulmate, and I don't think I have a plan anymore without him," said girlfriend Olivia Gorski.The couple set to move in together next month and start their lives together."We might have had a wedding. There would have been a wedding," Gorski said.His mother and sister also spoke about the life stolen far too soon."You've taken so much from us. You hurt the neighborhood. It's not just one life. You've ruined hundreds of lives you don't even know," said Amy Lounsberry and Jelena Loncar.Loncar, who recently graduated from Temple University, is remembered as kind and gentle who loved his family, friends, and dog Roo, who never left his side after being shot."She's a loyal sidekick. He was this dog's world. She was so obsessed with him," the family said."With so few answers, the family is hoping those responsible come forward."If you know anything, please help us get some closure," Gorski added.Philadelphia police seek the public's help as a combined reward of $40,000 is on the table for information leading to an arrest.