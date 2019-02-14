TEEN KILLED

Relatives, friends gather outside of home of Camden teen struck, killed by police cruiser

EMBED </>More Videos

As the Camden County Prosecutors Office continues its investigation into the crash that killed 17-year-old Nerreada Robles as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on F

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
As the Camden County Prosecutors Office continues its investigation into the crash that killed 17-year-old Nerreada Robles, grief-torn friends and relatives gathered outside of her home Thursday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Robles was walking across East State Street at Harrison Avenue when she was struck and killed by a Camden Police officer who was responding to a call.

Robles was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School; friends and family described her as a friendly girl.

"She wasn't just some girl. She was a beautiful individual," said Justice Melchizedek Yashar'el, Robles' uncle. "She had a life. She didn't even get to experience that."

Relatives said in the days prior to the tragedy, they had taken her out to look for a dress for her prom.

"She was about to graduate High School, and now we have to get a casket," said Aunt Yahaira Reyes.

The county's police chief said technology inside the police SUV will tell investigators at the prosecutor's office what happened.

"With today's vehicles, pretty much everything can be known and that information can be downloaded and sent to the prosecutor's office," said Camden County Police Chief Scott Thompson.

Immediately following a press conference Thursday afternoon, Robles' mother spoke out while holding pieces of the police SUV she found at the accident scene.

"My daughter got dragged," she said.

Robles was taking community college courses while completing her senior year of high school.

"She was a beautiful person, a person you can't even imagine," said mother Nydia Robles. "She was only 17, was going to high school, a senior, working. She had a lot of dreams ahead of her."

The officer involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile funeral arrangements for Robles are pending.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsteen killedpedestrian struckpoliceCamden
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEEN KILLED
Officials ID teen who fell off ski lift at Blue Mountain
Teen dies after incident at Blue Mountain Resort
Fmr Walmart Santa charged after bodies children found at home
Man arrested 39 years after Iowa teen's brutal murder
More teen killed
Top Stories
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
N.J. teacher's aide charged with distributing child porn via Snapchat
Croydon man admits to murder of teen cousin
AccuWeather: Surge of Warmth to End the Workweek
N.J. couple gives birth to three bundles of love on Valentine's Day
Aaron Nola excited for upcoming season
Troubleshooters: The tub that was too big
Show More
Student stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Teenage girl struck, killed by Camden police vehicle
Residents hope for safer streets with camera program in Tioga-Nicetown
Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia
More News