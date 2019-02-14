CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --As the Camden County Prosecutors Office continues its investigation into the crash that killed 17-year-old Nerreada Robles, grief-torn friends and relatives gathered outside of her home Thursday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Robles was walking across East State Street at Harrison Avenue when she was struck and killed by a Camden Police officer who was responding to a call.
Robles was a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School; friends and family described her as a friendly girl.
"She wasn't just some girl. She was a beautiful individual," said Justice Melchizedek Yashar'el, Robles' uncle. "She had a life. She didn't even get to experience that."
Relatives said in the days prior to the tragedy, they had taken her out to look for a dress for her prom.
"She was about to graduate High School, and now we have to get a casket," said Aunt Yahaira Reyes.
The county's police chief said technology inside the police SUV will tell investigators at the prosecutor's office what happened.
"With today's vehicles, pretty much everything can be known and that information can be downloaded and sent to the prosecutor's office," said Camden County Police Chief Scott Thompson.
Immediately following a press conference Thursday afternoon, Robles' mother spoke out while holding pieces of the police SUV she found at the accident scene.
"My daughter got dragged," she said.
Robles was taking community college courses while completing her senior year of high school.
"She was a beautiful person, a person you can't even imagine," said mother Nydia Robles. "She was only 17, was going to high school, a senior, working. She had a lot of dreams ahead of her."
The officer involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Meanwhile funeral arrangements for Robles are pending.
