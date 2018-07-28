Vigil to be held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia

Kenneth Whiters

These images are of a veh that that was involved in a fatal hit & run crash at Lancaster Ave & Aspen Street 7/22/18 at 3:14 AM. AID is seeking assistance with identifying the below vehicle (currently unknown make/model) and its occupants. Please call 911 or 215 686-TIPS with info pic.twitter.com/qL4pFxRo5j — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 23, 2018

The family put this vigil to be held Saturday evening together in one week after their loved one was struck and killed.Philadelphia Police say 61-year-old Kenneth Whiters was hit at Lancaster and Aspen early Sunday.Investigators say they are still looking for the suspect and the vehicle involvedTake a look at this surveillance video from around 3:15 Sunday morning.Police say they are looking for a gray or silver hatchback with a sunroof that would likely have a heavy front end or windshield damage.Police don't know the exact make and model but they say it's consistent with a Mazda 3 hatchback. Investigators tracked the vehicle for three blocks going westbound on Lancaster Ave after the impact.They say the driver didn't slow down, even when the victim hit the hood of the car.Police are still looking for the gray or silver vehicle.Anyone with information, or who notices a similar vehicle with damage to the windshield and hood, is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).------