Vigil to be held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The family put this vigil to be held Saturday evening together in one week after their loved one was struck and killed.

Philadelphia Police say 61-year-old Kenneth Whiters was hit at Lancaster and Aspen early Sunday.

Kenneth Whiters


Investigators say they are still looking for the suspect and the vehicle involved

Take a look at this surveillance video from around 3:15 Sunday morning.

Police say they are looking for a gray or silver hatchback with a sunroof that would likely have a heavy front end or windshield damage.



Police don't know the exact make and model but they say it's consistent with a Mazda 3 hatchback. Investigators tracked the vehicle for three blocks going westbound on Lancaster Ave after the impact.

They say the driver didn't slow down, even when the victim hit the hood of the car.

Police are still looking for the gray or silver vehicle.

Anyone with information, or who notices a similar vehicle with damage to the windshield and hood, is asked to call 911 or the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

