A 100-year-old statue of a Viking explorer at Boathouse Row was torn off its pedestal and hauled into the Schuylkill River in act of vandalism, Philadelphia police say.This afternoon, crews were busy covering up what remained of the statue and salvaging what could be moved with a crane. Meantime, underwater footage shows the damaged statue lying on the floor of the Schuylkill River. It's unclear if it is still intact."It's unfortunate that people do these thoughtless things for whatever purpose," said Public Art Director Margot Berg. "We just wish they wouldn't do this kind of stuff."Berg and others came for a look at the damage done to the statue of Thorfinn Karlsefni, an Icelandic explorer thought to have visited the Americas as early as 1004 A.D.Overnight, vandals tore the statue off of its pedestal and hauled it right down into the river much to the dismay of so many who pass by it each day."Oh, it's horrible!" said Sarah Hicks-Powelton. "I know its twin is in Reykjavik because I saw it when I was there, but I can't believe anybody would do it because it's a great statue."People gathered along Kelly Drive early Tuesday morning in a state of disbelief as they looked at the spot where the statue had stood since 1920.Police believe vandals toppled the statue over with a rope and then brought it down a hill before throwing it into the river.This is not the first time the Viking statue been vandalized. A year ago this week, the Icelandic figure's face was spray-painted red and anti-Nazi language was written on it, along with the anarchy symbol.Days later, it would become the site of a white supremacist rally and a counter-protest.Doug Martenson was responsible for the painstaking job of restoring the statue last year."It's not really vandalism at this point. It's really destroying public property," Martenson said.This incident comes just days ahead of Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings, leading some to believe a Birds fan could be behind this.Given the weight of the statue, officials still aren't sure how the vandals managed to haul the statue into the water. But crews will need a crane to recover it."It would have taken so much effort to get it over," said Douglas Martensen, sculpture conservator. "It's several thousand pounds. We would have to take a crane to remove it from the water the way it is."Tuesday afternoon, a bicyclist found a crowbar near the scene and handed it over to police.In the meantime, there is no known motive and no arrests have been made.------