Villanova students buzzing during Sweet 16 game

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova students are buzzing as the Wildcats take on Baylor during Saturday's Sweet 16 game in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament."This team, you don't really know what's going to happen going into the game. I think a lot of people are doubting us, and I think all odds are against us. But that's what we love," said Sam Coover, senior. "An underdog story is how we've won most of our tournaments."Combine Saturday's warm weather with student excitement amid an abnormal school year; fans quickly gathered along Lancaster Avenue to get inside a bar to watch the game."We haven't gotten to this level in a really long time. So I think a lot of people just want to show some school spirit and be together one last time for senior year," said senior Olivia Whytosek."I think there should have been more restrictions like maybe barriers or like someone to be outside for crowd management," said senior McKenzie Stevens-Simon.But the pandemic has made this year a difficult one, with many students still living on campus but doing hybrid learning.Action News spoke with students who say they are holding on to hope that the Wildcats will progress in the tournament."I think Villanova has the ability to surprise everyone, so I think that we have the ability to keep going even though the odds are against us," said senior Daniel Fedorovsky.Villanova held a watch party on Mendel Field, with hundreds of students in attendance and multiple large television screens.