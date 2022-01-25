Burglary suspects target homes in Villanova, Pa.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police along the Main Line are investigating two recent home burglaries.Radnor Township police say in both occurrences the suspects got through the glass back door.Surveillance video shows one break-in at a home on Ivy Lane in Villanova around 6:47 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.Investigators say the two Spanish-speaking suspects focused on bedroom closets and got away with jewelry.Police say another home nearby, on Parkes Run Lane in Villanova, was also burglarized during the daytime on Friday, Jan. 21.The suspects got away with several items, police say.