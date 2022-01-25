burglary

Burglary suspects target homes in Villanova, Pa.

Radnor Township police say in both occurrences the suspects got through the glass back door.
2 home burglaries in Villanova under investigation

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police along the Main Line are investigating two recent home burglaries.

Surveillance video shows one break-in at a home on Ivy Lane in Villanova around 6:47 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Investigators say the two Spanish-speaking suspects focused on bedroom closets and got away with jewelry.

Police say another home nearby, on Parkes Run Lane in Villanova, was also burglarized during the daytime on Friday, Jan. 21.

The suspects got away with several items, police say.

