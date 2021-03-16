Villanova football player facing new sex assault charges

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Villanova University football player is facing new charges in connection with a separate alleged sex crime on campus last year, according to authorities.

Last week, 19-year-old Iyanu Solomon, of Reisterstown, Maryland, was charged with attempted sexual assault for an incident at a residence hall in September 2019.



After seeing the story, a second woman came forward to say Solomon also victimized her at a different residence hall in August of last year, authorities said.

He's now facing new charges of indecent assault and harassment.

Earlier this month, the university reported that multiple sexual assault incidents were under investigation. Solomon is not connected with these cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
villanovavillanovasex assaultfootballsex crime
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Castle County police release police body camera footage in fatal shooting
AccuWeather: Clouds Linger, A Soaking Rain Thursday
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
2 killed after fireworks explosion rocks California neighborhood
President Biden visits Chester small business Tuesday
Brush fire erupts near Philadelphia International Airport
Philly's FEMA vaccine site to allow walk-in appointments to people in 22 zip codes
Show More
Nonprofit helps feed those battling cancer during pandemic
Philadelphia in-person learning expands for pre-K through 2nd graders
Philly now accepting applications for special event permits
Neighbors help farmer after fire burns down barn, kills 2 horses
SEPTA temporarily shuts down stop in Kensington over safety concerns
More TOP STORIES News