RECOGNIZE THESE MEN? Radnor Twp PD says man was stabbed Saturday at 2a near bar that’s popular among @VillanovaU students. He says he was standing up for his female friend who was being verbally harassed by these three men. He told her to run just before the attack. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JTcey89gRp — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) October 10, 2018

Radnor Township police say they have been able to identify two of the three suspects involved in the stabbing of a Villanova University student that happened over the weekend."After using the media as a tool to help identify the three suspect, right now Radnor police have developed two what we would call very solid leads; we are confirming those leads now," Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said.Earlier this week, police released surveillance camera videos of the three suspects in hopes that someone would recognize at least one of the men, particularly the suspect with this bright Balenciaga jacket.And it paid off. Several people called with tips on the attackers.The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. Saturday. the unidentified victim had just left Kelly's Taproom, a popular spot among Villanova students.He told investigators he was walking down Prospect Avenue with a female friend when the three men catcalled her and verbally harassed them.The victim told his friend to run. Seconds later, police say a verbal altercation turned physical and the student was stabbed in the chest.The next day, Villanova University sent out an email alerting the campus to a stabbing that happened not far from the campus.Police say the unidentified victim didn't realize he'd been stabbed until minutes later. He was rushed to Bryn Mawr Hospital where he remains in stable condition. But doctors tell police the wound was a just millimeters away from killing him."This is a near-death situation. This could have very easily have been a homicide," Flanagan said.The superintendent says they have names and addresses that they are working to confirm, but want to give the attackers an opportunity to do the right thing."The investigation is not done by any means. We want to get these guys off the street. If they are watching, come turn yourself in; we will avoid a lot of different problems," Flanagan said.The first suspect is described as a black male, early 20's, 6'2, thin build with white shirt, black jeans, white shoes, clean shaven, with dreadlocks. He was also reported to be wearing a navy blue "Balenciaga" jacket.The second suspect is described as a black male, mid 20's, 5'8, medium build with a clean goatee, dark shirt and dark pants.The third suspect is described as a black male, early 20's, 5'7, clean shaven, with glasses, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call Radnor Township police at 610-688-0500.------