Health & Fitness

Villanova bringing students studying in Italy home amid coronavirus outbreak

By
VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova University says they are bringing students who are studying abroad in Northern Italy home amid coronavirus concerns.

"Given the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases in Northern Italy, we have made the decision to bring home our students who are abroad in Italy. The University is in close contact with other study abroad programs in which Villanova students are participating and will determine appropriate responses to additional disruptions caused by the coronavirus," the university said in a statement.

RELATED: What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' Dr. Jen Ashton explains what health officials know -- and don't know -- about the deadly outbreak.



Villanova says they have a team of experts at the ready, meeting regularly to discuss how the virus may affect the campus and those who are overseas.

On Tuesday, U.S. health officials issued a strong warning about novel coronavirus, saying Americans should prepare for a "significant disruption."

With college spring break around the corner plans are being disrupted.

At the University of Pennsylvania, we met Woohyeok Yang, an international student from South Korea.

Yang says his family was going to come here.

"They didn't want to bring it to me. In the airport they could catch the coronavirus," he said. "My father works in the medical department. He's scared about Coronoavirus spreading quickly."

Local travel agents say customers are calling, some canceling trips.

Giovanna Chiti runs "Discover My Italy" on Locus Street in Philadelphia.

She's says she would never put clients, knowingly, in harms way.

"Follow your heart. I'm not going to push anyone to go against, you know, the comfort level for people is different," she said.

No confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the Delaware Valley to date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countyhealtheducationvillanovacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News