Police chase ends in crash on Vine Street Expressway in Spring Garden; suspect runs from scene

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police chase along the Vine Street Expressway ended with a crash between the pursued car and a police vehicle in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.

Police said the incident began at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday with an armed robbery in Fishtown.

Officers engaged in a high-speed chase with the suspects, who were driving a silver Hyundai.

The Hyundai ended up crashing into a median on I-676 and landed on top of a police car on the eastbound lanes near the 8th Street exit.

One of the suspects ran away, but the other suspect was taken into custody.

No officers were injured in the crash.

