VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Vineland, New Jersey.

Police responded to Northwest Boulevard and West Wheat Road for reports of gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital with gunshot wounds to their hands and arms.

Police haven't released their conditions, or if any arrests have been made.

Officers could be seen focusing parked near the scene.