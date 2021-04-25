Oscars 2021: Viola Davis most nominated Black actress with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' nod

Who is Viola Davis?

How Davis could make Oscars history ... again

What is "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" about?

LOS ANGELES -- This year, Viola Davis became the Oscars' most nominated Black female actor ever when she landed her fourth nomination, this one for her lead role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."Davis won an Academy Award for her appearance in the 2016 film "Fences," a role she originated in a 2001 Broadway revival that landed her a Tony Award. The Oscar win made her the first Black woman to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony for acting.She won her Emmy in 2015 for her role in "How To Get Away With Murder," and she has another Tony win for her role in "King Hedley II."Along the way, her impassioned acceptance speeches have been some of the most potent thunderbolts of inspiration in the wider fight for diversity, beamed out to the unrepresented and the overlooked everywhere.The 55-year-old actress has been a mainstay on screens big and small, and is more often getting cast front and center, with her roles in "How to Get Away With Murder" and the 2018 film "Widows."Davis also has a production company, JuVee Productions, with her husband, the actor Julius Tennon. She told the Associated Press in 2019 her goal is to normalize people of color on screen."We're not social statements. We're not mythical creatures all the time ... you can literally put pen to paper and write a great story that includes people of color, and it could actually sell," she said.Davis the most nominated Black woman in Oscars history -- along with her "Fences" nod, she was also nominated for best actress for 2011's "The Help" and best supporting actress for 2008's "Doubt."But if she wins, she will be the second Black woman crowned best actress in Oscars history. Just once before has a Black woman (Halle Berry in 2002 for "Monster's Ball") won best actress.The film, based on an August Wilson play, is set around a recording session in 1920s Chicago as a blues band awaits the arrival of Ma Rainey. The movie also includes the final performance from actor Chadwick Boseman, who died last year of cancer.