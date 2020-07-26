Bloom positivity: Grays Ferry community builds garden to fight 'invisible enemy'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6318940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police were investigating a suspicious death in the city's Grays Ferry section on Wednesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been said there is beauty in all things. One group at the corner of South 31st and Wharton streets in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia was seen putting those words into action on Saturday."Ever since we've been building up this garden you can just tell that the livelihood around here have been changing," said resident Boogie Rose.Where beautiful flora now exists, was once overgrown and marred by the presence of crime tape signaling violence that touched the community yet again."This bin affects everyone. It affects our kids, it affects the way that we live. Just like COVID-19, it's an invisible enemy around here, the violence and everything," Rose explained.The contents of the bin in question that triggered a massive police response earlier this month were an unidentified woman's body. The circumstances of her death are still under investigation, police said."We want to make sure that the young lady that was found in the bin she gets recognized," one neighbor said.The horror of it is not lost on the crew who are actively working to honor the stranger's memory."We decided to recognize that she still was a life force. We don't know who she was, we're looking to find out who she was, but until then we're going to memorialize her and live our her legacy by planting this beautiful community garden," Rose said.The investigation into the body found is ongoing. Police have been going door to door looking for video to help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.