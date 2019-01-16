Violent night in Philadelphia: 2 murders, just hours apart

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5085965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's was a particularly violent night on the streets of Philadelphia as reported during Action News at 11 on January 15, 2019.

It was a violent night on the streets of Philadelphia Tuesday, with at least two murders, occurring just hours apart.The latest occurred at 8:45 p.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street in North Philadelphia.Police said the victim was shot multiple times in the head and chest, possibly by multiple gunmen.A man was also gunned down in South Philadelphia around 7 p.m.Police said two gunmen walked into the restaurant at 20th Street and Snyder Avenue and opened fire on a 23-year-old man.The victim died at the hospital.At least one other customer and two employees were inside when the shots were fired, but were not hurt.Police believe the gunmen specifically targeted the victim.A few hours later, another shooting took place in West Philadelphia.The gunfire broke out along 52nd Street near Girard Avenue around 10:10 p.m.Police rushed a man to the hospital and then another victim showed up, injured from the same shooting.A 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. A 34-year-old man was hit in the arm.Both are in stable condition.-----