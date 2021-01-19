Violent night in Philadelphia: Teen, 25-year-old driver killed in separate shootings

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street around 9 p.m. Monday in North Philadelphia. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
SEE ALSO: West Philly residents mark MLK Day by pleading for end to gun violence
Also around 9 p.m., a 25-year-old man was found shot inside a vehicle in South Philadelphia.
The discovery was made on Broad Street near the 1300 block of Packer Avenue.
Police say the man was found inside a bullet-riddled car that was crashed into a pole. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Early in the evening, around 7 p.m., police say a 13-year-old boy was shot near the basketball court at 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.
Police say officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. He was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he's listed in stable condition.
SEE ALSO: Suspect in Milan Loncar killing in Brewerytown was released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail
No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
According to an interactive map created by the city controller's office to track gun violence, there have been more than 50 non-fatal shootings and at least 15 fatal shootings since the map was last updated on January 14, 2021. More than 20 people have been shot since Friday night, according to Philadelphia police.