Violent night in Philly: 3 dead in separate shootings

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the homicide department has been busy as reported during Action News at 11 on October 29, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A burst of violence Monday night in Philadelphia killed three people in separate incidents across the city all within the span of an hour.

The most severe was at 11th Street and Wyoming Avenue in Logan where police say two teenagers and a man in his 20s were shot inside an SUV just after 6 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The teens, ages 16 and 17, are in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross responded to the scene

"[The Homicide Unit] is kind of busy after a very quiet weekend," said Ross. "We've got to do more, got to do better."

At the same time, detectives were also investigating a murder on the 1200 block of West Tucker Street in North Philadelphia.

A man in his 30s was shot once in the head, according to authorities.

Lastly, gunfire claimed another life in the Wynnefield section around an hour later.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the backside on the 5400 block of Euclid Street.

There have been no arrests so far in any of these killings.

