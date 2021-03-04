gun violence

Philadelphia violence: 3 dead, 4 hurt in separate shootings Wednesday night

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A barrage of gunfire across the city of Philadelphia left three people dead and four others injured in separate shooting incidents on Wednesday night.

Police say two men were shot around 8:24 p.m. on the. 5100 block of Haverford Avenue. Both men are expected to survive.

Three shooting suspects were later arrested, said police.

Around 8:09 p.m., police say a 22-year-old man was shot three times in the chest and twice in the back while on a porch on the 2200 block of South 69th Street. The man later died at the hospital.

In North Philadelphia, a triple shooting left a man dead and two others injured around 7:34 p.m. on the 2700 block of N. Warnock Street.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured on Wednesday night. It happened around 7:34 p.m. on the 2700 block of N. Warnock Street.



Police say a 55-year-old man died after being shot in the chest and hand. He has not been identified.

A 47-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were also injured in the shooting but are expected to survive.

Earlier in the day, police also say a 18-year-old man died after being shot in the neck around 3:13 p.m. at 17th Street and Erie Avenue.

Police are still searching for suspects in connection with three of these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
