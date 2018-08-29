Caught on camera: Violent robbery of North Philadelphia check cashing store

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for help finding a violent robber who attacked a woman at a check cashing store then made off with nearly $23,000.

Cameras show the assailant storming the store on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue, Tuesday morning and immediately tackling a 48-year-old woman.

The robber pointed a gun at her face and demanded she open the safe. After a brief struggle, the woman gave him access.

Police said he packed $22,600 dollars into a duffel bag and ran off.

The employee was not seriously hurt.

