Philadelphia police are asking for help finding a violent robber who attacked a woman at a check cashing store then made off with nearly $23,000.Cameras show the assailant storming the store on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue, Tuesday morning and immediately tackling a 48-year-old woman.The robber pointed a gun at her face and demanded she open the safe. After a brief struggle, the woman gave him access.Police said he packed $22,600 dollars into a duffel bag and ran off.The employee was not seriously hurt.------