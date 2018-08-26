Violent Sunday in the City of Philadelphia; 3 shootings, 1 fatal

EMBED </>More Videos

Violent Sunday in the city: As seen on Action News at 11 p.m., August 26, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a violent Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love with Philadelphia Police responding to a handful of shootings.

Crime scene tape blocked off an area of Juniata Sunday afternoon after police say a man was shot and killed.

It happened along the 700 block of East Courtland Street around 5 p.m.

Officers said they responded to a report of gunshots and found a 34-year-old man shot in the head and back.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In North Philadelphia, investigators say a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening.

Police said the teenager was sitting in the car while at a Burger King drive-thru along the 2700 block of North 8th Street.

Around 5:30 p.m. someone approached the teen and opened fire.

Officials said the 15-year-old is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

And Sunday night Philadelphia police officers responded to a shooting in Germantown.

Detectives said a 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in the stomach in the 6300 block of Morton Street around 6 p.m.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfatal shootingshootinggunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
Police investigate sexual assault at Club Risque
Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County
AccuWeather: The Heat Returns
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Police: Missing, endangered 6-year-old located unharmed
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Show More
Firefighter injured battling 2-alarm fire in Strawberry Mansion
Pittsburgh mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
More News