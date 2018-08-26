It was a violent Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love with Philadelphia Police responding to a handful of shootings.Crime scene tape blocked off an area of Juniata Sunday afternoon after police say a man was shot and killed.It happened along the 700 block of East Courtland Street around 5 p.m.Officers said they responded to a report of gunshots and found a 34-year-old man shot in the head and back.The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.In North Philadelphia, investigators say a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening.Police said the teenager was sitting in the car while at a Burger King drive-thru along the 2700 block of North 8th Street.Around 5:30 p.m. someone approached the teen and opened fire.Officials said the 15-year-old is in stable condition.No arrests have been made in the incident.And Sunday night Philadelphia police officers responded to a shooting in Germantown.Detectives said a 27-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in the stomach in the 6300 block of Morton Street around 6 p.m.The victim is listed in critical condition.------