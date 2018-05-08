VISIONS

This is America: Part 1

A viral video sparks a nationwide conversation about race (WPVI)

By
This is America: Part 1
In September 2017, 6abc's Nydia Han posted a Facebook video in response to a woman who yelled at her, "This is America!" The video was viewed 2.3 million times, 64,000 people reacted, and 15,000 people commented.

Since then, Nydia has been on a journey to better understand the incredible response to that video. The result is a three-episode documentary entitled, #ThisIsAmerica, an effort to engage us all in a truly constructive conversation about race and who we are as Americans.
We invite you to watch, share and join the conversation.

--------------------------------------
Every year, 6abc celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage month with a special dinner honoring community members here in Philadelphia.

Nydia Han interviews this year's honorees along with Cecilia Moy Yep, a woman who has spent the past 52 years fighting to make Chinatown the vibrant neighborhood it is today. http://6abc.com/asianheritage/
