New online platform provides social circle, fitness classes for adults over 60

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Staying connected amid COVID-19 just got a little easy for older adults thanks to a new online platform.
Meredith Oppenheim was just ahead of the COVID curve when she launched Vitality Society, an online platform geared towards those age 60 and over.
"We launched January 2020," says Oppenheim. "We focus on fostering camaraderie, providing community and offering coaching."
Oppenheim worked in the senior housing industry for years and says she recognized how important it was for older adults to stay connected.
"We provide an environment for people to expand their social circle," says Oppenheim.
Some members agree and say that Vitality Society provides a great opportunity to have a bit of conversation.
Vitality Society is guided by eight principles.
"One of our guiding principles is Be," explains Oppenheim, "We want our members to 'be' the best versions of themselves."
The platform offers 13 classes a week, focused on fitness and wellness.
"All of our classes are live on zoom," says Oppenheim, "Our most popular classes are our dance classes."
Sara Gallmann teaches gentle yoga with healing sounds which she says, "really helps in creating an essence of calming and soothing energy around our members." Oppenheim adds, "We also have mindfulness classes, such as meditation and Qigong."
Oppenheim moderates the sessions, hosting group chats before and after classes which she says, "really helps create a great community spirit; that we're all in this together and we've got this."
There are different groups members can join and special events offered each month.
Oppenheim says, "My passion is for helping people live longer, healthier lives," adding, "I'm excited to ignite this movement and be a leader in supporting people 60 and older who are young at heart that want to remain that way."
There is currently a complimentary 'Experience Vitality Society' offering for all non-paying members to enjoy classes at no cost through May 31, 2020. Sign up at vitality-society.com
