D'Iyanu, Style by Blain put fashion forward

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Voltaire Blain has been called Chestnut Hill's best-dressed man.He loves the compliment but his passion is to make others more fashionable.His shop, Style by Blain, features some of the top shoes for men. He also has a collection for women but he considers the store a "guy's club."He carries Aldens, what he considers the best shoe in the world, and partners with the brand to customize exclusive styles that are only available at his store.Gaziano and Girling are an investment in style and Paraboot is another brand he carries. A partnership with tailor Thomas Tillman has turned the shop into a head-to-toe stop for style. Thomas specializes in made-to-measure and bespoke tailoring.D'Iyanu is building a fashion brand in Norristown, Pa. Addie Elabor and her brother Dara Ajayi have created a brand focused on their African roots.The family came to the U.S. from Nigeria when Addie was 6. She created D'Iyanu in 2014 as a women's-only brand and qucikly expanded to include selections for men and children.During the pandemic they moved into loungewear and hope to eventually include home goods. The brand is meant to blend style and culture using traditional African prints in modern fashion.910 East Main Street, Suite 202, Norristown, PA 194018433 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118