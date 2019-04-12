The Sixers have the talent, but Joel Embiid's health and Ben Simmons' shooting are concerns. Jeff Skversky breaks down the team's chances of going on a dep postseason run.
Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Action News Facebook page. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.
The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Here's how the schedule looks:
Game 1: Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. at Philadelphia on ESPN
Game 2: Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNT
Game 3: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. at Brooklyn on TNT
Game 4: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 23, TBD at Philadelphia on TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, April 25, TBD at Brooklyn on TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, April 27, TBD at Philadelphia on TNT
*if necessary
Can the 76ers make a long playoff run?
SPORTS FLASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More