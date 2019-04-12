sports flash

Can the 76ers make a long playoff run?

The Sixers have the talent, but Joel Embiid's health and Ben Simmons' shooting are concerns. Jeff Skversky breaks down the team's chances of going on a dep postseason run.

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Here's how the schedule looks:


Game 1: Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. at Philadelphia on ESPN
Game 2: Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNT
Game 3: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. at Brooklyn on TNT
Game 4: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 23, TBD at Philadelphia on TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, April 25, TBD at Brooklyn on TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, April 27, TBD at Philadelphia on TNT
*if necessary
