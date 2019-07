Can the 76ers make a long playoff run?

The Sixers have the talent, but Joel Embiid's health and Ben Simmons' shooting are concerns. Jeff Skversky breaks down the team's chances of going on a dep postseason run.Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Action News Facebook page . The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.Game 1: Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. at Philadelphia on ESPNGame 2: Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNTGame 3: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. at Brooklyn on TNTGame 4: Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. at Philadelphia on TNTGame 5*: Tuesday, April 23, TBD at Philadelphia on TBDGame 6*: Thursday, April 25, TBD at Brooklyn on TBDGame 7*: Saturday, April 27, TBD at Philadelphia on TNT