Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights

EMBED <>More Videos

Our America: New Frontier of Voting Rights

It is getting harder to vote.

Nearly 40 years after the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the landmark legislation prohibiting discrimination that blocked Black voters from the ballot box, states are increasingly passing restrictive voting laws that, in some instances, disproportionately affect people of color.

This Black History Month, the ABC Owned Television Stations honor the leaders and everyday people who fought for the power to vote during the civil rights movement by looking at those who are still working to keep access to the ballot box fair and equitable. The new frontier of voting rights includes efforts ranging from restoring rights for the formerly incarcerated to guaranteeing voting rights for non-U.S. citizens.

Here's an overview of our coverage:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americavotingrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Trucker convoy organizer planning Pa. to DC highway protest
Main Line district makes change to mask policy after hourslong meeting
Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends
$6K reward offered after Chihuahua found tied up inside 3 bags in NJ
Fire breaks out at South Philly Home Depot
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Ukraine to declare nationwide state of emergency
Show More
School secretary allegedly stole nearly $5K from fundraiser, tuition
Philly convenience store operators see surge in robberies
Phil Martelli, 67, relaxed, ready to coach Michigan men's basketball
Hersheypark adds 2 new Jolly Rancher rides
AccuWeather: Near 70 Today, Colder Tonight
More TOP STORIES News