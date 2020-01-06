Travel

Man lost at sea describes week adrift in the ocean

A man is talking about his nightmare after being lost at sea for a week with two crew mates.

The boat's mast was busted and its communication was lost.

The Coast Guard found them 200 miles off course on their voyage from Japan to Hawaii.

The men say they used a mirror to attract the attention of a passing boat.

Luckily, it worked and the Coast Guard was called to rescue them.

Pete Brown who was on the boat says he watched the stars and prayed.

"I was crying, we were all crying on the boat."

The men are going to be okay.

Brown was reunited with his wife and son who just turned 8.
