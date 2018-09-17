HURRICANE FLORENCE

Waffle House sending reinforcements to restaurants impacted by Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

During a severe weather event, FEMA coordinates with Waffle House and other businesses to gauge how communities impacted by disasters are recovering. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, NC --
Workers with the restaurant chain Waffle House are being brought in from around the country to help keep the company's locations up and running in areas affected by Florence.

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer was picking up a team at the Wilmington, North Carolina, airport on Monday. Ehmer spoke to The Associated Press by phone.

SEE ALSO: How Waffle House works with FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence

Ehmer says about 150 workers had been brought in as of Monday as part of the company's emergency response team. He says it's part of the company's culture to never close. The extra hands were partly needed because some local workers had to evacuate.

The chain is so well known for staying open no matter what that former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Craig Fugate created the so-called Waffle House Index. Fugate used the restaurants as a benchmark for how quickly local communities could rebound from hurricanes. Under the index, a closed Waffle House was a bad sign.

Ehmer says Waffle House is having to fly some food into Wilmington, which had been largely cut off from road access by Florence's floodwaters.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
waffle househurricane florencenorth carolina newsfast food restaurantwafflesu.s. & worlddisaster relief
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hurricane Florence: How to donate to help the victims
Chick-fil-A opens doors and hearts to help Florence evacuees
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Train derails during Florence flooding, forcing road closure
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy with cerebral palsy
Police: Son killed father in Yeadon, dumped body in Gladwyne
Pickup truck driver sought for 'turfing' school property
Carson Wentz to be starting quarterback for Week 3 game
Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Murder trial starts for man charged in radio host's slaying
AccuWeather: Remnant Rain from Florence Moving In
Show More
Bill Cosby's wife wants ethics board to investigate judge
2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
21 hurt in massive fire at Brooklyn parking garage
Dover rape suspect remains on the loose
Student engaged to be married killed by shark in Cape Cod
More News