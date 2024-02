Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say

INDIANAPOLIS -- A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday morning killed a woman and wounded five other victims, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police found five victims with gunshot wounds who were transported to a hospital, including a woman who was in critical condition and died at the hospital.

The wounded victims included a woman and three men, who all were listed in stable condition.

A sixth man traveled separately to a hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe an altercation between two groups of people at the restaurant escalated to gunfire. It was not immediately clear if any of the victims fired shots, police said.

No arrests were immediately made after the shooting as police continued to investigate.