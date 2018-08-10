U.S. & WORLD

Wake Forest basketball coach pleads not guilty in tourist's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake Forest basketball coach pleads not guilty in tourist's death. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 10, 2018.

A college basketball coach faces charges for throwing a punch that killed a New York City tourist.

35-year-old Jamill Jones, a Philadelphia native, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.

The Wake Forest assistant coach is accused of punching Sandor Szabo in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Szabo banged on the window of Jones' SUV thinking it was his Uber ride.

Szabo died on Tuesday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbasketballcollege basketballassault
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Dollar Tree to give away school supplies to military families
Employees at KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to undergo sensitivity training
NY train derailment spills thousands of gallons of fuel into Delaware River
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section
Suspect dead, cruiser riddled with bullet holes in S. Philly shooting
Eagles lose to Steelers in pre-season game, but fans still smiling
Man killed after being shot near middle school in Millville
Local rapper among 2 dead in North Philly drive-by shooting
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
Prosecutors release video of harrowing roadside shootout
Tractor-trailer and construction vehicle collide on Rt. 295 in Cherry Hill
Show More
$50,000 in rewards for info after Camden detectives shot
Pleasantville principal arrested on child pornography charges
Police: Man sought for robbery of TD Bank in Wyncote
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Some of ex-Rep. Chaka Fattah's convictions thrown out
More News