Wake Forest basketball coach pleads not guilty in tourist's death

A college basketball coach faces charges for throwing a punch that killed a New York City tourist.35-year-old Jamill Jones, a Philadelphia native, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.The Wake Forest assistant coach is accused of punching Sandor Szabo in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk early Sunday morning.Investigators say Szabo banged on the window of Jones' SUV thinking it was his Uber ride.Szabo died on Tuesday.------