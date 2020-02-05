Bloody woman in store may be linked to stabbing incident in North Carolina

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina (WPVI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are investigating a stabbing incident that left several people injured.

The attack, which sent at least three people to the hospital, happened Tuesday evening in Wake Forest.

Orange County deputies are looking into a possible connection to a woman who walked into a nearby store that same night covered in blood.

According to a witness, the woman said she'd been stabbed.

However, deputies determined she wasn't injured and that the blood she was covered in wasn't hers.

The investigation is ongoing in both Wake and Orange counties.

Police do not believe the stabbings were a random act.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinastabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News