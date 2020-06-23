How one man is fighting hunger, and crime, in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to a report by Hunger Free America, over 300,000 people struggle with hunger in Philadelphia.
Roughly 90 percent rely on food assistance through state programs. In parts of the city like North Philadelphia, access to fresh produce is mostly hard to come by.
The recent effects amid COVID-19 haven't made it any easier for those dealing with food insecurity.
Since 2015, North Philly native Kenneth Walker Jr. has dedicated every Tuesday and Thursday morning giving back at the corner of 19th Street and Susquehanna Avenue.
With the recent addition of partnering with Philabundance, Walker and his team of volunteers plan to expand to five days a week.
Former campaign headquarters when Walker ran for state representative several years ago, The Walker Junior Unity Center has been a resource hub for hundreds of North Philly and surrounding residents.
With the help of his volunteers, Walker unloads trucks filled with boxes of produce, free to the community.
"It first started out of my van, and I just knew it was a need for families to have fresh foods and vegetables," said Walker.
Tanya Riley, Walker's first volunteer with the Unity Center said, "People started coming from everywhere, it's been a blessing to help the seniors and everyone in the community."
Although Walker lost his campaign race, he says he found his new purpose, to help serve those from where he was born and raised.
"After the campaign was over, I just continued from 2015 to the present day, " said Walker.
Some of the foods donated from the center range from meats, fruits, vegetables, eggs, bread, dairy products, and even pet food for cats and dogs with donations from PSPCA.
Walker, who has a biology degree from Cheyney University, works in criminal justice reform as part of the Philadelphia police Assisted Diversion Program.
While he views the Unity Center as a food distribution resource, he also views it as a shelter to prevent crime.
"We try and keep the doors open as much as we can," said Walker. "We pass out resources about mental health, drugs and alcohol, and even job readiness."
Walker says he's helped with hundreds of job resumes in his community to help improve the unemployment gap.
While Walker self funds these community efforts, the future of the Walker Junior Unity Center is uncertain.
Walker hopes to remain open with the help of partnerships and grants through the city, to ease some of the financial burdens.
Walker says his overall hope is, "Just being able to have the resources to give it to the people that so much need it in this community."
To help Walker out on his efforts, you can donate here.
