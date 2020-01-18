Society

'Walking While Black' screening at Bensalem High School

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County have teamed up with an award-winning filmmaker for a unique Martin Luther King Weekend event.

The public is invited to Bensalem High School Sunday at 4 p.m. for a screening of the film "Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer."

Directed by A.J. Ali, the film shines a light on the importance of building and maintaining the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

Group discussions with Ali, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, and local authorities will follow.
