Wallet thieves caught on video targeting elderly customers in Abington Township

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole two victims' purses from a Whole Foods store in Abington Township, Pa.The thefts happened at the store at 1575 The Fairway in the Rydal section of the township.Police say the suspects then tried to buy gift cards using stolen credit cards from the Target store on Old York Road.Both incidents happened on August 9. In the first case, which happened around 10 a.m., a man was caught on surveillance video entering the Whole Foods Market and following an elderly woman who was shopping in the store for a few minutes.When the woman looked away, the man appeared to reach into her cart and take her purse and then immediately leave the store. The man then tried to use the victim's credit card at Target. The man was seen leaving the Target around 10:45 a.m., in a four-door silver hatchback.In the second case, which happened around 1:15 p.m., a man and woman entered the Whole Foods and approached another elderly woman who was shopping in the store.The man then appeared to distract the victim as the woman reached into her cart and took her purse. The suspects then immediately left the store, and the man tried to use the victim's credit cards at the same Target around 1:50 p.m.The female suspect appears to be pregnant and had a distinct tattoo on her upper back.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Duntzee at 267-536-1106 or rduntzee@abington.org.