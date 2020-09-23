assault

Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart in Bucks County: Police

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager with special needs was the target of an attack inside of a Bucks County Walmart this past weekend, police said.

It happened around noon Saturday at the Walmart on North West End Boulevard in Quakertown.

Richland Township police release surveillance video from the store on Tuesday.

The video shows the suspect walking in the store with a woman who was pushing a cart with a child.

The suspect then punches the 16-year-old victim in the face.

Police said the suspect then immediately left the store and fled in a white SUV.

Authorities released a photo of the man leaving the store.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael Colahan at 215-536-9500.
