BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A shooting investigation is underway in the parking lot of a South Jersey Walmart.Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Walmart parking lot located on the 2100 block of Mount Holly Road.The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavy police presence at the shopping center.Action News has learned that two shooting victims were transported to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their injuries.It's still unclear where the shooting occurred and if any arrests were made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.