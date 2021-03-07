Coroner: 2nd person dies after shooting outside Walmart in Whitehall Township

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10378389" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The woman killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Whitehall Township has been identified. Police say one person is facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Whitehall Township Police are investigating a shooting Friday at a Lehigh County Walmart that left two people injured.

WHITEHALL, Pennsylvania -- A second person has died following a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart store in eastern Pennsylvania last month that killed a woman, authorities said.Jonathan Martinez, 22, of Allentown died at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner's office reported Sunday. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death, but the coroner's office ruled the manner of death homicide.Nicolette Law, 20, of Allentown was pronounced dead earlier of gunshot wounds following the Feb. 26 shooting in the parking lot of the Whitehall Township store. Her death was also ruled a homicide.County prosecutors and township police said Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, 23, was charged with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault as well as a firearms offense.A witness told police that the female victim had gone to the store parking lot on that Friday night to pick up her child. The witness said she and two other people arrived with the defendant, who got into an argument with one of the victims, after which she heard gunshots. Another witness reported seeing the defendant firing several gunshots at the victims. A handgun was found hidden in a snowbank nearby, authorities said.