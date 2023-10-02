Popup cocktail-beer garden Walnut Garden reopens in Center City after a months-long shutdown

Walnut Garden is a family-friendly destination designed to bring the community together.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Walnut Garden is bringing a festive vibe to what's known as Rittenhouse Row.

With two bars and an ice cream shack, the 11,000-square-foot garden has a food truck festival feel and an Asian street food theme.

Menu items include tuna and salmon tartar, Japanese fried chicken, Korean sliders, scallion pancakes, skewers served with peanut sauce, and a cold papaya salad that can be made super spicy.

The transformation of the long vacant lot into what is now Walnut Garden is deeply symbolic.

Three years ago, the city was on COVID-19 lockdown and civil unrest erupted across the city after the murder of George Floyd.

A McDonald's restaurant was burned down and for three years, a desolate lot sat right in the middle of an otherwise vibrant block.

FCM Hospitality has now transformed that fire-ravaged eyesore into a family and dog-friendly destination designed to bring the community together.

1708 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103