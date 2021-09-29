disney

The World's Most Magical Celebration Sweepstakes!



As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdisney6abc contests and sweepstakes
DISNEY
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left
Disney's 'Aladdin' back on Broadway after 18 months in the dark
Deserving neighbor surprised with a trip to Disney
Brent Rivera surprises Disney "Magic Maker".
TOP STORIES
Philly's plastic bag ban takes effect Friday, Wawa offers replacement
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Vineland Public Schools closes buildings on Thursday
CHOP reporting increase in kids being admitted due to several viruses
Police: Girl, 13, shot while driving with father; gunman sought
Video captures violent carjacking involving woman; 2 suspects wanted
Officials identify 24-year-old woman killed in Philly triple shooting
Show More
Homicides involving women have doubled in Philly this year: Data
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Philly lounge
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
Man convicted for ex-girlfriend's murder at Montco train station
Senate to vote Thursday on stopgap bill to avert shutdown
More TOP STORIES News