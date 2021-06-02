Walter Ogrod, man who served time for murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn, is suing Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man who served nearly three decades on death row for a murder he says he did not commit is suing the city of Philadelphia.Walter Ogrod was convicted in the July 1988 murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn.Her body was found stuffed in a television box on a curb in front of her Castor Gardens home.Nearly a year ago, a Common Pleas judge overturned the conviction.Ogrod always maintained his innocence, saying the confession he gave was coerced by cops.Ogrod went to trial twice - the first was declared a mistrial. He was convicted in October of 1996.Action News reported in January that, according to the family and a recent court filing, male DNA found on the body of Horn is not that of Walter Ogrod.Now, his attorney said he wants to hold the city and the officers involved in the wrongful conviction responsible.Barbara Jean's mother said previously she believes his innocence."I believe firmly he was wrongly convicted," she said. "We hope that we get to have the person who took Barbara Jean away from us to pay for the crimes that he did."Barbara Jean Horn's murder has not yet been solved.