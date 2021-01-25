'WandaVision' songwriters tell fans to look out for hidden easter egg in show's theme songs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9603109" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "They're going to get to see the Marvel Universe in a whole new light;" Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen bring their familiar MCU characters to Disney+ for new series 'WandaVision.'

HOLLYWOOD -- Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have two Oscars for their movie music, one for "Frozen," and one for "Coco."Now comes "WandaVision."Matt Shakman, the show's director, went to Yale with Robert...where they once worked together on a production of "The Tempest." The Lopez', it turns out, have had an interest in making music for the Marvel world."We had sort of put it out there in the universe that we wanted to do one because it would make our kids think we were cool but never imagined that we would get to because they don't have songs in them," said Robert. "And then, lo and behold, Matt Shakman called us up and pitched this amazing, weird, unique vision of a story."While they can't say much, The Lopez' did say they created six or seven theme songs for the mysterious series as it moves along through the sitcom world."They all have this in them," sings Robert. ""WandaVision.""That's the Easter egg to look for in every single arrangement through the decades," said Kristen. "You can look for that and the reason it's 'WandaVision' is because it gives you a little going, like, 'What's up? What's that?"Also along for the fun: Debra Jo Rupp from "That '70s Show." She and Shakman once worked together on the play, "The Cake," at The Geffen Playhouse."He called me and said, 'I really would like you to do this.' And I thought it was a cartoon and then I thought, 'Oh, I don't know. It's a cartoon.' And then my grandnephew said, 'Aunt Debbie, if you don't do this, I will never speak to you again!" said Rupp.She decided to go for it-not really knowing what it was all about."I'm a little terrified of Marvel, to tell you the truth," said Rupp. "I mean, you have to sign for your scripts every night. You have to return them when you leave."'It's definitely going to take a little bit of time as you start to figure out what this puzzle really is but that's the joy of the show," said Shakman."WandaVision" is now streaming on Disney+.