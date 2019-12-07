u.s. & world

Wanted Arizona man rescued from chimney

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A man wanted on an outstanding warrant got himself into more trouble after getting stuck inside the chimney of a home on Friday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona.

The Tucson Fire Department tells KGUN that neighbors called 911 when they heard a man calling for help inside the house near Waverly and Grant around 12:20 p.m.

Firefighters say they used a rescue ring and a rope on a crane to pull the man out of the chimney.

The fire department tweeted "Santa, not the Grinch, should be in chimneys this time of year."



The man is in his mid 30s and wasn't injured.

Tucson Police say the home was vacant and the man was charged with trespassing and possession of a dangerous drug.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuehomeu.s. & worldfirefighterswarrant arrests
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends ceremony
Teen murder suspect captured after detention center escape
Remembering John Lennon, 39 years after his murder in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cat dies after being shot with arrow, SPCA seeks suspect
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Christmas Village helps boost small businesses in Center City
Man shot and killed while searching through his SUV
Show More
Rowan students hold vigil following recent suicides on campus
Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist
Archbishop Wood scores late in 4th to beat Cheltenham for title
Dave Chappelle closes 2019 at The Met Philly
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends ceremony
More TOP STORIES News