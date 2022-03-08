ukraine

2 Bucks County men leave family behind to help in Ukraine

"It's just heartbreaking what is happening," said Yuliya Penchak, who was born in Ukraine.
MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Yuliya Penchak, who lives in Bucks County, was born in Ukraine, as were her husband and parents. As the family has been watching the events unfold in their home country, her husband and father realized they couldn't watch any longer.

"I am worried, you know, out of my mind, but I know that they can do some good," said Penchak.

Penchak said while she was on vacation in Puerto Rico with her family, she got a call from her father Valentin Drobakha.

"My dad called me and told me to get him tickets and as I was hanging up, my husband said get two tickets. I knew not to ask and I knew not to beg," said Penchak.

Penchak's husband Andriy packed multiple bags of relief Friday and headed to Western Ukraine with her father.

Penchak is now left to take care of three children all under the age of 10.

"I keep trying to be strong for the kids so they don't get upset because they understand where their dad went and grandpa as well I'm also experiencing a lot of guilt that I'm here," said Penchak.

She said her husband doesn't have any military experience, but her father does. She is hoping they will not have to fight but knows they are prepared for battle.

Currently, they are there to help refugees by bringing them supplies. Penchak is encouraging people to help in any way they can.

"If you can give back please do. If you can't, even a dollar can help," said Penchak.

The family is asking for prayers and support during this difficult time.
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV.
