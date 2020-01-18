hurricane maria

Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies discovered in Puerto Rico; Government official ousted

A Puerto Rican emergency management official was ousted after a warehouse was discovered with supplies dating back to Hurricane Maria.

A video posted to Facebook shows a warehouse in Ponce filled with thousands of cases of water and other much-needed supplies that are believed to have dated back to the hurricane that struck the island in 2017, ABC News has learned.

With this new discovery, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez has dismissed Carlos Acevedo, the director of Puerto Rico's emergency management agency.

"There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring help to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse," she said.

Vazquez said she's given officials 48 hours to investigate why the supplies never made it to the public. Vazquez has nominated the head of the Puerto Rican National Guard to lead the Office of Emergency Management.

Prior to his firing, Acevedo rejected the claims of wasting of supplies in a statement.

"The citizen who entered today to share the images on social networks, violated the security perimeter, which represented a risk for him. For this reason, our colleagues instructed him to leave the area," the statement read.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and caused thousands of deaths. Critics said it caught the local and federal governments with limited supplies on an island with poorly maintained infrastructure and led to a delayed response stemming from a lack of communication and organization.

The aftermath of the recent 6.4 earthquakes also revealed the island would not be prepared if another hurricane hit the storm-vulnerable region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hurricane mariau.s. & worldpuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE MARIA
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Data shows 4 percent drop in Puerto Rico population since Maria
Hundreds mark Hurricane Maria anniversary with rally near Trump resort
Hurricane Maria: One year later; woman copes with moving to U.S. mainland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Moisture Exits Tonight, Blustery Sunday
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
2020 Women's March on Philly goes on in snow
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
$66M painting stolen 23 years ago found inside gallery's walls
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
One person killed in apparent road rage on Route 80 in NJ
Show More
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
7 homes impacted in Olney fire, residents displaced
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Vaping crisis: CDC focuses on THC-containing products
More TOP STORIES News