Multi-alarm fire rages through Allentown warehouse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm building fire in Allentown Sunday night.

The call went out around 6:30 p.m. for smoke showing from a building near Franklin and Warren streets.

Three-alarms were struck and multiple fire companies responded. One firefighter was sent to the hospital, suffering from a burned hand.


People gathered, watching the flames and smoke rise from the four-story building.

"I'm coming down 22 -- you could see this from 22," said Nate Williams of Northampton. "You could see this from Whitehall. You could see this from Bethlehem."

Officials told people who live near the building to shelter in place as a precaution. One residence had to be evacuated.

Fire officials do not believe the old warehouse was in use at the time and say the thick smoke that poured from the building made for challenging conditions.

"We have collapse zones established which is why it's really a defensive mode right now," said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. "Heavy fire. Especially in those upper floors. We're hearing interior floors collapse."

Dozens of neighbors, some who lost power, came to watch.

"Neighbors were coming out running towards the fire," said Andre Foy. "I knew something was wrong. Something big was happening."

While officials said the fire is contained and would not spread, there is a potential for collapse.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and officials said it will be some time before the fire marshal will be able to investigate.

