Arrest warrant issued for father of Philadelphia high school football star fatally shot by twin brother

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for the father of an 18-year-old football star accidentally shot to death by his twin brother.
Fayaadh Gillard, Suhail Gillard's brother, was initially charged with murder, obstruction of justice and other offenses in his December 1 death. Charges were dropped against Fayaadh Gillard on Wednesday.
Police responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of North 63rd Street. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Suhail with a gunshot wound to the chest.
In a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors said the shooting happened at the home of the teen's father, Aleem Gillard.
Prosecutors said Aleem Gilliard was showing the teens how to use the weapon when it was fired. Aleem Gilliard is a felon and should not have been in the possession of a firearm, investigators said.
"We believe Aleem Gillard is responsible for the death of his child Suhail and he will be treated accordingly," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Prosecutors say after the shooting, Aleem Gillard told the kids to lie about what happened.
Investigators say this was a tragic accident that could have been prevented.
"One brother is gone and the other is traumatized and is bereaved possibly for the rest of his life and all because of a firearm," Krasner said.
Suhail Gillard was a Philadelphia all-star and a three-time All-Public League football team player. He was a senior at Mastery Charter School Lenfest Campus.
"Incredible in the classroom and in the community. Stand up for anyone," said principal Chris Ziemba.
On Wednesday, the school issued a statement:
"Having the charges dropped relieves a tremendous burden for the family. The tragic reality, however, is that regardless of the court decision, Fayaadh is grieving in a way that is beyond comprehension. We will continue to support him and his family through this difficult time."
