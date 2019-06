EMBED >More News Videos Crews battle house blaze in Warrington. Chopper 6 is over the scene on June 25, 2019.

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A house fire in Warrington, Bucks County left a man dead on Tuesday.It happened around 11 a.m. on the 600 block of Grace Lane.Witnesses told police they heard an explosion then saw heavy black smoke.Photos from police show flames shooting from the roof, eventually engulfing the home.Action News has learned a man was pronounced dead at the scene. No word on his identity at this time.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.