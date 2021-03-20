Community rallies around grieving family who suffered loss amid COVID-19

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A community in Warrington, Pennsylvania, has rallied around a grieving family with acts of kindness.The Dominek family contracted the coronavirus in December 2020. The case was so severe for Derek Dominek he spent 80 days in the ICU.He died this past Monday at the age of 46."Every single person who is checking on us; Every teacher, every healthcare worker has been so amazing to have in our corner," said Sarah Dominek.Dominek says she gets emotional when thinking about the outpour of support.She says her coworkers, along with the mothers at her kids' schools in Warrington, have started a meal train to drop off food through June.Neighbors have also started online fundraisers and routinely helped with various errands to help this family cope during such a difficult time.