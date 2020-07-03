WEATHER ALERT
Coastal Flood Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Warrington Police surprise kids with free swim club passes throughout the summer
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia enters modified, restricted green phase
Holiday travelers face varying restrictions across area
Knife-wielding man wanted in Philly assault: Police
Del. governor urges caution after COVID-19 outbreak at beach bars
AccuWeather: Sizzling Start to The Holiday Weekend
Pa. issues 14-day quarantine for states with high COVID-19 cases
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Show More
Body surfer, 73, dies after hitting head at Jersey Shore: Police
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
'Truly alarming': Pa. officials voice concern over rise in COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News