Warrington Police surprise kids with free swim club passes throughout the summer

"Our motto is, Police and Community Work Together Here, and we just had to get a little more creative during these tough times," said Chief Daniel J. Friel.
His department partnered with the Rotary Club of Warrington to provide children with free day-passes to a local swim club.
Now in the green phase, Warrington Township is looking to get back to normal. Its police force especially longed for community interactions, which were few and far between thanks to social distancing.
From now until Labor Day, officers will be armed with pool passes to do just that.
"We all try to make people understand that we're human beings, too," said Sergeant Kenneth Hawthorn.
He hopes this program will allow children and their families to grow familiar with their local officers and rely on them for help when needed.
Maybe, some of those children will grow up to become police officers.
The Warrington Police Department is part of the Bucks County Consortium Test, which is an avenue for people interested in becoming a police officer.
Chief Friel says, for the first time, they had to expand and cut off the acceptance window due to such high interest.
"I believe we have 450 applicants," he said. These individuals will have to spread out for eight nights of testing.
For anyone interested in learning more about the Warrington Police Department, visit their website.
