Man injured in shooting near Philadelphia's Italian Market

6abc Digital Staff Image
By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, September 28, 2023 9:52AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was injured in a shooting near Philadelphia's popular Italian Market.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the shooting started with an argument inside a deli.

The 27-year-old victim was shot twice in the abdomen, police said. He was found on the sidewalk.

Police are now looking for two male suspects who were clearly captured on surveillance cameras in the area.

