BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Police in Washington are warning users of popular rideshare apps to take extra precaution after a man driving for Lyft was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in January.
According to court documents reported by Fox 13, the victim got into the wrong rideshare car, alleged to belong to Ghassan Shakir, after drinking at the W-Hotel in Bellevue. Police say the victim later fell asleep in the car with her rideshare app apparently off. Documents state that Shakir began groping the female victim in an "aggressive" and "sexual manner." The victim awoke to her hand handcuffed and Shakir allegedly on top of her.
"She got into the vehicle believing that everything was normal and that she would be driven to her hotel," said Bellevue PD Assistant Chief Carl Kleinknect.
The victim was able to fight off her attacker before she was left in Renton, where she was picked up by friends. Lyft released a statement describing the driver's behavior as "deeply disturbing" and saying the driver has been permanently deactivated.
Washington Lyft driver arrested for alleged sexual assault
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More