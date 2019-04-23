Washington Lyft driver arrested for alleged sexual assault

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Police in Washington are warning users of popular rideshare apps to take extra precaution after a man driving for Lyft was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in January.

According to court documents reported by Fox 13, the victim got into the wrong rideshare car, alleged to belong to Ghassan Shakir, after drinking at the W-Hotel in Bellevue. Police say the victim later fell asleep in the car with her rideshare app apparently off. Documents state that Shakir began groping the female victim in an "aggressive" and "sexual manner." The victim awoke to her hand handcuffed and Shakir allegedly on top of her.

"She got into the vehicle believing that everything was normal and that she would be driven to her hotel," said Bellevue PD Assistant Chief Carl Kleinknect.

The victim was able to fight off her attacker before she was left in Renton, where she was picked up by friends. Lyft released a statement describing the driver's behavior as "deeply disturbing" and saying the driver has been permanently deactivated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rapelyftridesharesexual assault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News